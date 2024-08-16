Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1782 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1782
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1782 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
