Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1782 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1782 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1782 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1782 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
906 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
