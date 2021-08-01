Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS66 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1781 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search