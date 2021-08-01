5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

