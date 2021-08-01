Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS66 BN
Selling price
******
