5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 46 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,081,064
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21314 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 98000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition SP58 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
