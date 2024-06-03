Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,081,064

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21314 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 98000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition SP58 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS65 RB PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1765 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search