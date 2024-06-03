5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21314 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS63 (3) MS61 (2) SP58 (1) PF66 (1) RD (1) RB (3) BN (6) PL (1) Service NGC (5) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Empire (1)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)