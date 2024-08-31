Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search