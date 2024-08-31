Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 46,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22653 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

