Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Edge mesh
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
