Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Edge mesh

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" Restrike Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" Restrike Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
