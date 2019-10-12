5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) BN (2) Service RNGA (2) NGC (1)