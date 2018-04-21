Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Plain edge
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
