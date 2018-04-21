5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) BN (1)