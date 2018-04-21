Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Plain edge

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" Restrike Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" Restrike Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. Restrike. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

