Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,727,529
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
