5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (51) XF (52) VF (24) F (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (8) MS61 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (12) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (29) Service ННР (5) CGC (6) RNGA (10) NGC (6) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (19)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (24)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (8)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (16)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (6)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (16)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Via (1)

WCN (2)