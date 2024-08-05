Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,727,529

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (19)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (24)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search