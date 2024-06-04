5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (44) AU (33) XF (30) VF (18) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (13) MS61 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF40 (1) VF35 (5) DETAILS (7) RB (1) BN (32) Service NGC (25) RNGA (4) ННР (2) CGC (1) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (16)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Darabanth (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (4)

Höhn (2)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (16)

Künker (8)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (6)

Niemczyk (2)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Знак (1)