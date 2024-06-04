Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,947,909

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (16)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (8)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 109 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1795 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search