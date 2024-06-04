Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1795 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,947,909
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1627 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 109 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
