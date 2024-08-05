Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Nomisma Aste

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,364,483

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

