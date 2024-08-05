Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1794 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Nomisma Aste
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,364,483
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
