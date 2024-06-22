Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,426,357
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25363 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
