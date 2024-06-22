Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,426,357

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25363 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1793 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
