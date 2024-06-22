5 Kopeks 1793 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25363 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (53) AU (57) XF (67) VF (25) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (12) MS61 (10) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (10) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (11) XF40 (4) VF30 (2) VF20 (2) RB (1) BN (32) Service RNGA (10) NGC (18) ННР (1) CGC (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (10)

Baldwin's (2)

Cayón (1)

CNG (5)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (6)

Frühwald (2)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (26)

Katz (25)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (6)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (18)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (4)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (7)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Zöttl (5)