Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,672,470

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (396)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1503 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

