5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,672,470
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1503 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
