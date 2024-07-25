5 Kopeks 1791 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1503 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (93) AU (121) XF (109) VF (30) F (1) No grade (36) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (16) MS62 (18) MS61 (15) MS60 (3) AU58 (17) AU55 (12) AU53 (6) AU50 (13) XF45 (10) XF40 (5) VF30 (1) DETAILS (9) RB (1) BN (69) Service NGC (36) CGC (6) ННР (12) RNGA (20) PCGS (11)

