Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,189,674
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
