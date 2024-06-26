Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,189,674

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1792 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

