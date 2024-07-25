5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

