Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,076,521

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 11000 JPY
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
