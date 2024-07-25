Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1790 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,076,521
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2437 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
- Alexander (35)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (55)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins.ee (13)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (36)
- iNumis (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (38)
- Künker (16)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (13)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (27)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (38)
- Russiancoin (29)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 11000 JPY
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1790 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search