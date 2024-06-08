Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1789 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
