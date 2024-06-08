Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1789 "Anninsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
