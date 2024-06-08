5 Kopeks 1789 АМ "Anninsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Anninsk Mint" with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (78) XF (50) VF (21) F (1) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (12) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (12) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (8) XF45 (3) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF30 (5) DETAILS (2) BN (32) Service ННР (3) NGC (14) RNGA (9) CGC (1) PCGS (4)

