Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 44 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Feodosia (Tauride)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 76378 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2059 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search