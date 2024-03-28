5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

