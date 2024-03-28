Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 44 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Feodosia (Tauride)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 76378 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2059 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Seller Знак
Date November 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

