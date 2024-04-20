Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Feodosia (Tauride)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (29)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1692 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

