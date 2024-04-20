Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1787 ТМ "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Feodosia (Tauride)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Tauride Mint (Feodosia)" with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1692 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
