Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
