Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

