5 Kopeks 1796 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

