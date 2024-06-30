Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1795 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
