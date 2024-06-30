Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
