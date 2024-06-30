5 Kopeks 1795 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (90) AU (47) XF (43) VF (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (10) MS63 (25) MS62 (30) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (1) BN (62) Service NGC (21) RNGA (7) ННР (6) PCGS (28) CGC (1)

