5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7333 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (58) AU (61) XF (37) VF (7) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (20) MS62 (15) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (50) Service RNGA (3) NGC (21) PCGS (25)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (28)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (4)

Empire (10)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (23)

Künker (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (6)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (4)

Numisbalt (10)

Rare Coins (30)

Rauch (3)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)