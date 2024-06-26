Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7333 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

