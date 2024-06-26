Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1794 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7333 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
