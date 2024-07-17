Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 13
