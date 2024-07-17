Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Schulman - June 21, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1793 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

