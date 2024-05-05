Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 6750 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

