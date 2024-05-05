5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

