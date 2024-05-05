5 Kopeks 1791 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 6750 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
