Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
