Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1790 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

