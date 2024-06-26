5 Kopeks 1790 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.

Сondition UNC (97) AU (63) XF (49) VF (9) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (16) MS62 (27) MS61 (9) MS60 (5) AU58 (5) AU55 (9) AU53 (4) AU50 (7) XF45 (4) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (60) Service RNGA (15) NGC (34) ННР (7) PCGS (11) CGC (1)

