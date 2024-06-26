Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,145.63. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1789 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

