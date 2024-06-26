5 Kopeks 1789 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,145.63. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (129) AU (57) XF (41) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (32) MS62 (40) MS61 (11) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) DETAILS (7) RB (2) BN (89) Service RNGA (40) NGC (32) PCGS (19) ННР (4) CGC (1)

