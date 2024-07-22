5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (82) AU (41) XF (38) VF (11) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (15) MS62 (30) MS61 (10) MS60 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (10) VF35 (4) DETAILS (5) BN (64) Service NGC (29) RNGA (19) PCGS (21) ННР (3)

