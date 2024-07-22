Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
