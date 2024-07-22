Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1787 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1787 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 440. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
