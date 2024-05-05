5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1786 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (138) AU (68) XF (44) VF (13) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (15) MS63 (39) MS62 (30) MS61 (28) MS60 (3) AU58 (15) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (9) XF45 (9) XF40 (6) F15 (1) RB (3) BN (111) Service ННР (14) RNGA (24) NGC (53) CGC (3) PCGS (19)

Seller All companies

Alexander (38)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (19)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (8)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (10)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (18)

Katz (23)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (7)

MS67 (14)

MUNZE (8)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (8)

Rare Coins (35)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (38)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)