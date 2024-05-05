Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1786 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 186 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
