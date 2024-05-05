Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1786 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 186 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1786 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

