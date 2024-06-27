Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1785 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (435) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1785 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29359 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (53)
- AURORA (25)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (19)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (13)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (7)
- Höhn (7)
- Holmasto (2)
- Imperial Coin (27)
- Katz (47)
- Künker (12)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (22)
- MUNZE (5)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (9)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (31)
- Rare Coins (47)
- Rauch (5)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (56)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1785 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search