5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1784 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2506 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
