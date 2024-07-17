Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1784 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 3, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2506 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1784 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1784 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

