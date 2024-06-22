Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1783 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30553 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1783 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

