Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1783 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1783 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30553 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (24)
- AURORA (13)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (24)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (30)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (21)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1783 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search