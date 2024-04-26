Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF40 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

