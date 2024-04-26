Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1781 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Empire (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (24)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF40 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1781 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search