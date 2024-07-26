Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,949,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

