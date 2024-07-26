5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (71) AU (80) XF (81) VF (23) F (3) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (17) MS62 (20) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (12) AU53 (1) AU50 (7) XF45 (11) XF40 (7) VF35 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (9) BN (55) Service ННР (8) NGC (31) PCGS (20) RNGA (6)

