Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,949,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (27)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (35)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (19)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (9)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (22)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Katz (35)
- Künker (14)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (8)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (21)
- Rauch (8)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (12)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search