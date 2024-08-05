Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,530,720
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (309)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1795 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (29)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- AURORA (43)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (9)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (10)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (11)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- iNumis (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (39)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (4)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (11)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (10)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (29)
- Rauch (5)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Via (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
