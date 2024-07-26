5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (49) AU (71) XF (54) VF (44) VG (1) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (6) MS62 (15) MS61 (8) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (38) Service NGC (30) PCGS (5) RNGA (4) CGC (1)

