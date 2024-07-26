Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,950,060
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
