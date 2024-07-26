Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,950,060

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1794 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (28)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (31)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (14)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (26)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (16)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VAuctions (2)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1794 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1794 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

