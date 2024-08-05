5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (83) XF (95) VF (32) F (2) VG (1) No grade (53) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) MS63 (10) MS62 (21) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) F15 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (54) Service NGC (32) PCGS (11) RNGA (11) CGC (1) ННР (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (8)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (42)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (6)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (41)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (12)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Imperial Coin (16)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (29)

Künker (5)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (5)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (3)

Niemczyk (9)

NIKO (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (14)

Pars Coins (3)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (3)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (16)

Russiancoin (41)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)