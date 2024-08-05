Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,176,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (42)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (41)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (12)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (29)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Pars Coins (3)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (16)
  • Russiancoin (41)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - August 5, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - May 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search