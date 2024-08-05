Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1792 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,176,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1792 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1792 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
