Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,738,820

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (349)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (38)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (34)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (16)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (38)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (18)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (34)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (25)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1791 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search