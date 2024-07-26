5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

