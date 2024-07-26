Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,738,820
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (349)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1791 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1791 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
