Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1790 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,994,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (383)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1790 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
