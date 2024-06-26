5 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,028. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition UNC (147) AU (99) XF (71) VF (39) No grade (39) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (11) MS63 (19) MS62 (38) MS61 (10) MS60 (4) AU58 (11) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (10) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) DETAILS (15) BN (88) Service ННР (5) NGC (53) RNGA (26) PCGS (22) CGC (1)

