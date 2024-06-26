Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,841,240
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (399)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,028. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (40)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (5)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (21)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (11)
- Frühwald (4)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (62)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (9)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (18)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rare Coins (40)
- Rauch (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (37)
- Russiancoin (26)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1789 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search