Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,376,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (335)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1786 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1786 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

