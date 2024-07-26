Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1786 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,376,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (335)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1786 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (24)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (40)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (16)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (49)
- La Galerie Numismatique (7)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- MS67 (26)
- MUNZE (6)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (53)
- Russiancoin (29)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (2)
- Via (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
