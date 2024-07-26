Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,070,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (624)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1785 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1785 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

