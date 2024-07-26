Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1785 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 43,070,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (624)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1785 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (39)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (65)
- BAC (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (30)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (17)
- Goldberg (2)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (39)
- Katz (76)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (34)
- MUNZE (18)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (12)
- NIKO (1)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (37)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (94)
- Russiancoin (48)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VAuctions (2)
- Via (4)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 30
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1785 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search