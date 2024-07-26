5 Kopeks 1784 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1784 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4685 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (105) AU (82) XF (67) VF (47) F (2) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (24) MS62 (24) MS61 (12) MS60 (6) AU58 (8) AU55 (6) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (4) XF40 (6) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (1) BN (86) Service NGC (43) RNGA (26) ННР (7) CGC (5) PCGS (7)

