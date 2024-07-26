Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1784 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,058,834
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1784 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4685 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 240,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1784 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
