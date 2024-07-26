Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,156,292

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (276)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1783 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1962 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (36)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (18)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (25)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (32)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numismática Leilões (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (33)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (6)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1783 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1783 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search