Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1783 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,156,292
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1783 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1962 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
