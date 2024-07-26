Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,174,880

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (340)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1782 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 840. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (49)
  • BAC (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (7)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (25)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (10)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (38)
  • Katz (29)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (10)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (17)
  • Russiancoin (35)
  • Schulman (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Via (6)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Zöttl (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1782 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

