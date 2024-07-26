5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1782 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 840. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

