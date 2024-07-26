Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1782 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,174,880
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1782
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (340)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1782 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 840. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (49)
- BAC (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (7)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (25)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (10)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (10)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (38)
- Katz (29)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (10)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Pars Coins (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (17)
- Russiancoin (35)
- Schulman (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- Via (6)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1782 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search