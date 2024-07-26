Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,007,040

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (456)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1780 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (54)
  • BAC (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (50)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (12)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (48)
  • Katz (44)
  • Künker (2)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MUNZE (21)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (18)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (14)
  • Russiancoin (39)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VAuctions (5)
  • Via (6)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1780 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1780 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search