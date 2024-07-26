Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1780 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,007,040
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (456)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1780 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1780 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
