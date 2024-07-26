5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1779 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2820 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (48) AU (113) XF (135) VF (86) F (2) No grade (62) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (16) MS61 (6) MS60 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (9) AU53 (13) AU50 (11) XF45 (9) XF40 (18) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (2) BN (49) Service NGC (31) RNGA (5) PCGS (6) ННР (10) CGC (1)

