Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,731,877

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1779 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2820 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (54)
  • BAC (2)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (48)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (7)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (20)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Imperial Coin (32)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (47)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (19)
  • Russiancoin (36)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • VAuctions (2)
  • Via (6)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

