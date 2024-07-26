Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1779 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,731,877
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1779 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2820 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.
123 ... 22
