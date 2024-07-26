Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 47,141,819

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (390)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • AURORA (41)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (37)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (12)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (11)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (35)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (41)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (13)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (25)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (28)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Via (6)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1550 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1778 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search