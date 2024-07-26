5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (91) XF (113) VF (99) F (5) No grade (45) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (11) MS61 (5) AU58 (15) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (9) XF45 (9) XF40 (10) VF35 (5) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) DETAILS (6) RB (1) BN (35) Service NGC (24) CGC (6) ННР (7) RNGA (3) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

AURORA (41)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (6)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (37)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (12)

Goldberg (1)

Haljak coin auction (11)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (35)

iNumis (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (41)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (6)

Marciniak (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (13)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (2)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis.be (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Numismática Leilões (2)

PAOLETTI (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (25)

Rauch (7)

RedSquare (1)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (11)

Russiancoin (28)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (7)

VAuctions (1)

Via (6)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (7)