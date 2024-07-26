Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1778 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,141,819
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (390)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1778 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1550 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1778 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
