Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,428,793
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1777 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 51 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1777 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
