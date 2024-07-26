Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,454,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1776 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23546 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place August 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1776 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
