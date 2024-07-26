5 Kopeks 1776 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1776 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23546 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place August 12, 2020.

