Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,487,248

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1775 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1775 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

