Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,487,248
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1775 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
