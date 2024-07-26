5 Kopeks 1775 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1775 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (46) XF (59) VF (56) F (1) No grade (35) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (14) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (1) BN (29) Service CGC (5) RNGA (5) NGC (13) ННР (5) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (37)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (3)

Coins.ee (11)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (10)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Imperial Coin (20)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (23)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (8)

Münzenonline (1)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (8)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (26)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TMAJK sro (2)

Via (4)

VL Nummus (4)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (3)