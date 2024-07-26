Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,535,432

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1774 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

