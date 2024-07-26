Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,829,330

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (292)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1773 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (49)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (21)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (17)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (20)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (22)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Via (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1773 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1773 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search