5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1773 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (67) AU (60) XF (54) VF (73) F (2) No grade (35) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (27) MS61 (17) MS60 (7) AU58 (9) AU55 (9) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (7) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (64) Service RNGA (8) NGC (40) ННР (17) CGC (1) PCGS (7)

