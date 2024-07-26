Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1773 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,829,330
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (292)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1773 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (14)
- AURORA (49)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (21)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (11)
- Goldberg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (8)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (17)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MS67 (20)
- MUNZE (3)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (22)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Via (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
