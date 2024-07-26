Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,265,020
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1772 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1772 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
