5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1772 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (50) AU (56) XF (50) VF (77) F (3) No grade (43) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (16) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (14) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (6) XF45 (10) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (13) RD (2) BN (35) Service ННР (9) NGC (31) RNGA (5) CGC (1) PCGS (8)

