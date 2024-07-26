Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,265,020

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1772 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (34)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coins.ee (21)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (29)
  • Katz (22)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (18)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (32)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (3)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Zöttl (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1772 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1772 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1772 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search